City Farmers Feast 2023 to be held at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City Farmers Feast 2023 will be hosted Saturday, September 9.

Attendees can expect a five course plant-based meal and an opportunity to connect with local farmers.

The event will be at the Heritage Art Center located at 102 6th St, and it will start at 7 p.m.

Those who chose to attend can click here to purchase a ticket and RSVP.

