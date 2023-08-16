Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City Farmers Feast 2023 to be held at Heritage Art Center in Columbus

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City Farmers Feast 2023 will be hosted Saturday, September 9.

Attendees can expect a five course plant-based meal and an opportunity to connect with local farmers.

The event will be at the Heritage Art Center located at 102 6th St, and it will start at 7 p.m.

Those who chose to attend can click here to purchase a ticket and RSVP.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Columbus man facing life after pleading guilty to multiple gun, drug charges
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school

Latest News

Professional soccer team coming to the Fountain City in 2024
Professional soccer team coming to the Fountain City in 2024
Alabama CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in deadly Phenix City shooting
Alabama CrimeStoppers offers cash reward in Phenix City homicide
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school