City Farmers Feast 2023 to be held at Heritage Art Center in Columbus
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City Farmers Feast 2023 will be hosted Saturday, September 9.
Attendees can expect a five course plant-based meal and an opportunity to connect with local farmers.
The event will be at the Heritage Art Center located at 102 6th St, and it will start at 7 p.m.
Those who chose to attend can click here to purchase a ticket and RSVP.
