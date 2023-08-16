Business Break
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a cosmetic store in north Columbus.

News Leader 9 crew at the scene says Columbus Fire was spotted at Ulta Beauty located in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Boulevard.

There is no official word on the cause of the scene. However, the fire department is working to clear smoke from the area.

It is also unclear if any surrounding businesses were impacted.

This is a developing story.

Stay with us as we learn more about this incident.

