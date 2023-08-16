Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence in north Columbus.

The scene is active in the 1600 block of Northside Industrial Boulevard - near Bradley Park Drive.

Columbus police officers, EMS and fire crews are on the scene.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, crews are working on a medical emergency at this time. There is no fire involved.

