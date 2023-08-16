Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injuries another person

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One woman has been killed in a car accident in Russell County.

Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says it happened in Fort Mitchell on Highway 165.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 p.m.

Her identity has not been released as of now.

A passenger was also injured and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for medical treatment.

