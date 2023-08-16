Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injuries another person

2 children killed in fatal .
2 children killed in fatal .(Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One woman has been killed in a car accident in Russell County.

Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says it happened in Fort Mitchell on Highway 165.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 p.m.

Her identity has not been released as of now.

A passenger was also injured and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
UPDATE: Gas tank struck by lightning at Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expy in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Overnight shooting on First Ave. injures 3 people in Columbus
Columbus man with terminal cancer who married longtime girlfriend weeks ago in last wish dies...
Columbus man with terminal cancer dies at 25 after marrying girlfriend 3 weeks ago as final wish
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Human remains found near Lee Road 170 in Lee Co.

Latest News

Manchester Expy wreck
Traffic on Manchester Expy in Columbus blocked due to accident
185 N accident
Accident on 185 northbound causing stopped traffic on highway
Accident on Veterans Parkway causing blocked traffic in Columbus
Accident causing blocked traffic on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus
Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
Man ID’d in deadly crash on I-185 south in Columbus