Drier and not as muggy

Tyler’s forecast
Much drier, slightly cooler and less humid air is moving in.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated drier and noticeably less muggy air is moving into the Chattahoochee Valley as we speak.

Sunny to partly cloudy on this Wednesday. Not as hot with much more tolerable humidity levels. There could be more clouds at times in our southeastern counties near Sumter County with maybe a stray shower. Highs today in the upper 80s north to near 90 degrees elsewhere. The heat index, or feels like temperature, won’t be much of a factor so it’ll be like a true 90 in most spots, maybe closer to 95 in our southern counties.

The "Feels Like" temperature won't be much of a factor Wednesday.
The "Feels Like" temperature won't be much of a factor Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds overnight. Pleasant with lows in the low to mid 60s in our northern communities with mid 60s to low 70s elsewhere early Thursday.

Forecast lows Thursday morning are in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Forecast lows Thursday morning are in the 60s to near 70 degrees.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and dry Thursday afternoon. Humidity still very much under control. Highs between 89 and 93 degrees.

As we head toward the weekend, the mugginess starts to return.
As we head toward the weekend, the mugginess starts to return.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We heat up a bit more Friday. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. As we head into the weekend, the heat and mugginess becomes a little more of a factor again with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures starting to reach the triple digits during the hottest part of the day. Rain coverage still looks fairly low.

Hot, muggy and still mostly rain-free for the weekend at this point.
Hot, muggy and still mostly rain-free for the weekend at this point.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head into next week, the above average August heat continues with some extra humidity. Rain coverage is forecast to remain around 20% or less.

Wednesday kicks off a mostly dry stretch. Humidity will be much more tolerable the next few days.
Wednesday kicks off a mostly dry stretch. Humidity will be much more tolerable the next few days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

