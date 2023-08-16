Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: August 17-18 matchups across Alabama and Georgia

By WTVM Sports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school football season begins this week for a number of teams across Alabama and Georgia. Most teams in Alabama, playing in the AHSAA, will begin the season on August 24 or 25.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW AUGUST 17-18 MATCHUPS]

GAME OF THE WEEK

The WTVM Game of the Week will be Hardaway vs Carver at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. You can watch highlights from this game and others every Friday night at 11:15PM ET on Sports Overtime.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: The 2023 season begins this week for several teams. Hardaway High School vs GW Carver...

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

