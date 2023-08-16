Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County officials continue work on student bus transportation

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in Muscogee County are in their first full week of getting used to the back-to-school routine. Many concerns are coming up with school back in session, especially regarding getting to and from school.

Aleia Walker is an upset mother of three who attends Muscogee County schools. Her frustration is with the Department of Transportation.

Walker’s son is a 6th grader at Rainey McCullers. Since the first day of school, she’s had to use vacation hours to take her son to and from school on time. If not, she’s been waiting over an hour and a half just for a bus not to come. Her older two children are Shaw High School students who are getting picked up regularly.

The director of Operations for the district, Dr. Travis Anderson, says there’s a misconception.

“There are absolutely routes that don’t have a bus driver assigned to them for the first tier. However, because of the bus driver shortages, we are doing double routes. There is not a single school that does not have a bus driver to drive the route. It may not be the initial or the A route. It may be the B route which means they will arrive at school late,” said Anderson.

Waker has contacted Superintendent Dr. David Lewis and School Representative Pat Hugley Green. They say transportation is one of the most important things about school but also one of the last to get ironed out.

The Muscogee County School District has 97 bus driver vacancies. This is only week one of the two weeks school representatives have asked for patience with squaring away bus issues.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school

Latest News

Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Columbus introducing new patrol to combat park crime
Columbus introducing new patrol to combat park crime
Royal Canadian International Circus to host eight shows at Peachtree Mall for first time
Royal Canadian International Circus to host eight shows at Peachtree Mall for first time