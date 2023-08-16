Muscogee County officials continue work on student bus transportation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in Muscogee County are in their first full week of getting used to the back-to-school routine. Many concerns are coming up with school back in session, especially regarding getting to and from school.

Aleia Walker is an upset mother of three who attends Muscogee County schools. Her frustration is with the Department of Transportation.

Walker’s son is a 6th grader at Rainey McCullers. Since the first day of school, she’s had to use vacation hours to take her son to and from school on time. If not, she’s been waiting over an hour and a half just for a bus not to come. Her older two children are Shaw High School students who are getting picked up regularly.

The director of Operations for the district, Dr. Travis Anderson, says there’s a misconception.

“There are absolutely routes that don’t have a bus driver assigned to them for the first tier. However, because of the bus driver shortages, we are doing double routes. There is not a single school that does not have a bus driver to drive the route. It may not be the initial or the A route. It may be the B route which means they will arrive at school late,” said Anderson.

Waker has contacted Superintendent Dr. David Lewis and School Representative Pat Hugley Green. They say transportation is one of the most important things about school but also one of the last to get ironed out.

The Muscogee County School District has 97 bus driver vacancies. This is only week one of the two weeks school representatives have asked for patience with squaring away bus issues.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.