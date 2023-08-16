Business Break
Royal Canadian International Circus to host eight shows at Peachtree Mall for first time

Royal Canadian International Circus to host eight shows at Peachtree Mall for first time(Source: Royal Canadian Circus)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Royal Canadian International Circus will be held at Peachtree Mall from September 29 until October 1 for the final stop of their 2023 North American Tour.

There will be eight shows held under the traditional big top tent.

The shows will included performances by the circus’s ringmaster and daredevil Joseph Bauer, The African Bone Breakers Contortionists, speed juggler Nilson Escobar, and more.

Tickets are currently on sale, and you can click here to select a date and purchase tickets.

