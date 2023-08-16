Royal Canadian International Circus to host eight shows at Peachtree Mall for first time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Royal Canadian International Circus will be held at Peachtree Mall from September 29 until October 1 for the final stop of their 2023 North American Tour.

There will be eight shows held under the traditional big top tent.

The shows will included performances by the circus’s ringmaster and daredevil Joseph Bauer, The African Bone Breakers Contortionists, speed juggler Nilson Escobar, and more.

Tickets are currently on sale, and you can click here to select a date and purchase tickets.

