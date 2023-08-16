Business Break
Sunny Weather Across the Valley

Arianna’s Forecast
Forecast lows Thursday morning are in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Forecast lows Thursday morning are in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front has moved through and left behind less muggy conditions throughout the Valley. This trend of less humid and slightly cooler temperatures will stay through Friday, however, Saturday we will begin to notice the mugginess returning to our area. The drier air in place will help temperatures Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night be in the upper-60s to lower-70s

More pleasant conditions Thursday and Friday
More pleasant conditions Thursday and Friday(WTVM Weather)

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the lower-90 to mid-90s, with Saturday beginning our temperature warming trend. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will see high temperatures in the upper-90s, and low temperatures returning to the mid-70s. The “feels-like” temperatures will be closer to the actual air temperature Thursday and Friday with heat indices in the 90s; however, heat indices between 100-104 degrees should return by Saturday. While temperatures will begin to warm, the sunshine should remain through the beginning of the next work week. This weekend is looking like a great weekend for any outdoor activities.

Mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures for the weekend
Mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures for the weekend(WTVM Weather)

Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go