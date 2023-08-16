Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”(National Hurricane Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday far off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, but it is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula later this week.

Hilary had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary was located about 470 miles (755 kilometers) south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo, far from land.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). But it was expected to make a turn northward later in the week and strengthen into a hurricane before possibly brushing the northern part of the Baja peninsula, near the U.S. border, as a tropical storm.

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”

Two other tropical storms, Fernanda and Greg, were far out to sea in the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Columbus man facing life after pleading guilty to multiple gun, drug charges
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school

Latest News

A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
New restrictions on access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says material seized in police raid of weekly newspaper should be returned
FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and...
Federal grants will replace water tunnels beneath roads that are harmful to fish
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft