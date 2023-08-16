Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation policy.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Columbus man facing life after pleading guilty to multiple gun, drug charges
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
Former Columbus police chief teaching at local middle school

Latest News

A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart
New restrictions on access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed...
Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says material seized in police raid of weekly newspaper should be returned
FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and...
Federal grants will replace water tunnels beneath roads that are harmful to fish
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft