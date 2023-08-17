One man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County

Business Break
1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - Investigation is underway after an overnight homicide in Russell County.

Russell County coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., confirmed a 43-year old man was pronounced dead outside the Dollar General in Hurtsboro at 11:02 p.m.

No details have been given on how the victim was killed, but it was ruled a homicide.

The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for autopsy.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 with details.

