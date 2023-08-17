1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 40-year-old man is dead following an overnight homicide on King Street.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan., the man is identified as Joseph Delaney Kimble.

Kimble suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m. according to Bryan.

His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for autopsy.

