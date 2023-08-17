Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus

1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus
1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 40-year-old man is dead following an overnight homicide on King Street.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan., the man is identified as Joseph Delaney Kimble.

Kimble suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m. according to Bryan.

His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman

Latest News

1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
Tolerable humidity for most of the rest of the workweek.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Man faces death penalty after conviction in deadly Auburn officer shooting
Muscogee County officials continue work on student bus transportation