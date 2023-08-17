18-year-old faces murder charge in Columbus robbery-turned-deadly

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman in Columbus is in the Muscogee County jail as a suspect involved in a murder that happened in April. According to Columbus police, a man was shot and killed near the 2900 block of 10th Street nearly four months ago.

On Friday, April 21, Columbus police responded to 10th Street around 7 p.m. Police found 54-year-old Jeffrey Dillion lying on his back next to a car, unresponsive from being shot multiple times.

According to police, 18-year-old Deleiah Freeney was involved in the robbery-turned-killing. She’s charged with murder and conspiracy for allegedly setting up the robbery.

The investigation led police to Freeney once her phone number was traced as the last person to contact the victim. Police believe the two were supposed to engage sexually due to the suspect’s phone number matching a number the victim searched on a website used to pay for sex.

Freeney also admitted to police that it was supposed to be only a robbery. Mark Shelnutt, Freeney’s attorney, says the information presented in court is the state’s theory.

She is pleading not guilty. Shelnutt proposed in court there is no evidence that she fired the gun and wants to know about the others involved.

Shelnut believes Freeney is just as much of a victim as the deceased, saying his client just happened to be there.

