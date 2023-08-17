Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A sister and her two brothers got to celebrate a milestone birthday together while also completing their travel goal.

KFYR reports that the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob — set a goal of seeing 50 states before their 25th birthday.

And after a weekend visit to North Dakota, their goal was complete.

Madeleine Bendalin said they visited North Dakota with 14 of their closest friends to celebrate their 50th state visit and their birthday as a group.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be together,” said Anna Epstein, a family friend.

The Bendalin triplets brought with them a few party favors for the group celebration along with matching hats.

“They [the hats] say the final frontier because it’s our last state,” Jacob Bendalin said.

Cameron Bendalin added, “It’s definitely been an amazing experience. The locals love talking with us, and we love meeting new people. It’s been great.”

The triplets said they caught the travel bug at a young age.

“We grew up in a road trip family,” Jacob Bendalin said.

They’ve traveled to multiple states together along with their parents. But taking this 50th trip together made it a little extra special.

“It’s definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives,” Cameron Bendalin said. “Sharing this experience has been one of a kind.”

Now that the triplets have checked off their 50-state goal they’re starting a new travel goal to visit all of the country’s national parks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
16-year-old arrested on murder charges after man killed at Dollar General in Hurtsboro
Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus
1 person dead following shooting on King Street in Columbus

Latest News

This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsunami inundation...
New research reveals tsunami threat to Alaska’s largest city
Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk
Muscogee County Deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk
18-year-old faces murder charge in Columbus robbery-turned-deadly
A multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, has left a section of Highway 29 closed.
Section of Highway 29 in Lee Co. closed following multi-vehicle crash involving school bus
Grady Wilkes sentenced to life without parole for 2019 deadly Auburn police shooting