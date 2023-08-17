Applications open for ‘Jobs for Life’ Fall courses in Columbus, Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A series of classes focused on preparing individuals for the workforce will be hosted this Fall in Columbus and Phenix City.

Better Work Columbus is partnering with Jobs for Life America to announce the program.

The Jobs for Life’s course goal is to guide participants to job readiness by learning essential communication skills when entering the workforce. Students will be paid for their classroom participation, leaving the course with an expanded network of relationships and opportunities for job connections.

Offered in two locations, Phenix City and Columbus, class orientation and schedule are as follows:

Troy University

Orientation on August 23rd, 2023 from 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Tuesdays & Thursdays from August 29th-November 9th, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. - Noon.

Victory Mission

Orientation on September 5th, 2023 from Noon - 1:00 P.M.

Tuesdays & Thursdays from September 7th - November 16th, 2023 from Noon - 2:00 P.M.

You can apply for the program by visiting BetterOpportunity.org/jobs-for-life or by calling (762) 441-1294.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.