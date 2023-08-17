Business Break
Columbus Parks and Rec set to host Tillis Rec Center Grand Opening

Columbus Parks and Rec Flyer
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreational Department will hold a grand opening for the new Tillis Recreation Center this weekend.

The event is slated for Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tillis Rec Center on 13th Ave in Columbus.

The event will have food, school supplies, and much more.

For more information on this event, call (706) 641-5844.

