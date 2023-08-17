Humidity Starts to Come Back; Very Hot Temperatures Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will enjoy another very pleasant start early Friday morning with lows in the 60s in many spots, and we might see that weather carry over into Saturday morning in a few spots too. During this time, the mugginess will start to increase - perhaps not to the levels we were dealing with early in the week, but enough to push the feels like temperatures to 100+ starting over the weekend. Going into the weekend and next week, our temperatures will climb from the mid 90s to the upper 90s, and we should stay there pretty consistently through much of next week. It will be the hottest stretch of days of the year so far - there will be high potential for some spots to get to the triple digits for the first time - and the rain coverage stays very low during this stretch. We expect the rain coverage to be less than 20% most of the time through the entire 9-day planner. Stay cool!

