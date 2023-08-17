Man faces death penalty after conviction in deadly Auburn officer shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grady Wilkes, the man convicted of killing Auburn Police Officer William Buechner and injuring two other officers, is still waiting to learn his punishment.

The courtroom was full of emotion as many members of the Buechner and Wilkes family shed many tears as they remembered what happened on a devastating night four years ago.

The prosecutors started by calling members of the Buechner family to testify. First, the court heard from Buechner’s older sister, Brigitte Huling, then the victim’s aunt, Amy Johnson, and then his parents, Suzzy and William Buechner Sr.

At the end of the prosecutor’s witnesses, Officer Buencher’s wife, Sara. She shared testimony to what happened that night, and what she faces each day.

The court also heard rather shocking testimony from the mother of the defendant, Grady Wilkes’ girlfriend, who testified on his behalf. Brooklyn Isaacs, Wilkes’ girlfriend, called her mother and asked her to call 911.

“At this point...Wayne seemed very distant. He didn’t talk much, and I figured they were having some trouble, but I never imagined what would transpire. My daughter would put Wayne down. She would call him and his family names, and I told her to stop doing that, and she wouldn’t listen. She only continued to get worse. Wayne was what I believe to be a deep depression. And the day before that awful night, I told my daughter Wayne was in a bad place, and I believe that she took those things and used them against him.”

The jury must decide between life in prison without parole or the death penalty for Wilkes. The jury is expected to have their decision by Aug. 17.

