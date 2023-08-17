Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk

Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk
Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County deputy is being commended for her heroic actions in helping save the life of a woman and her two-month-old infant.

On Aug. 16 the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a distraught woman on Facebook Live threatening to jump in the water with her approximately two-month-old infant at the Columbus Riverwalk.

According to officials, Deputy Aliyah Miller was on her daily walk during lunch break when she noticed the distraught woman and a Columbus Police Officer walking toward her.

Miller was able to talk to the woman and get the baby from her to safety while the Columbus Police Officer got the woman assistance.

Miller stayed with the baby until a family member arrived.

Sheriff Gregg Countryman spoke on the matter in a Facebook post and Letter of Commendation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus
1 person dead following shooting on King Street in Columbus

Latest News

1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
Russell Co. officials investigating overnight homicide
Russell Co. officials hold press conference on homicide investigation
Russell Co. officials hold press conference on homicide investigation
Ralston Towers set to reopen Aug. 30th after a complete makeover
Ralston Towers set to reopen Aug. 30th after receiving complete makeover
Ralston Towers set to reopen Aug. 30th after a complete makeover
Ralston Towers set to reopen Aug. 30th after a complete makeover