Ralston Towers set to reopen Aug. 30th after receiving complete makeover

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Uptown Columbus building dating back to the 1900s is being used for housing again.

The Ralston Towers started out as the only hotel in downtown Columbus.

In 2021, the Ralston Towers received $10 million for a full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment. With the demolition process now behind them, The Ralston Towers will soon be offering over 200 subsidized units and non-government subsidized apartments.

Ralston Towers originated as a hotel in Uptown Columbus in 1914. 109 years later with three additional add-ons to the original building, the building will be back open for residents to safely call home.

‘’We’ve been able to revitalize it and return back to giving those people a place to stay that is healthy and safe and will be a great asset for the area,’' said City Councilor for district seven, Joan Coogle.

In 2016, a Ralston Towers resident died from heat-related conditions according to the coroner’s office, and in the summer of 2019, the Towers were deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations.

The Ralston has gone through a complete transformation, now looking different than before. Coogle said there is a big difference.

‘’The difference is pretty incredible. We had the chance to see a couple of the rooms that had been gutted right now. It is a significant difference between what was there before and what is there now. So it’s exciting,’' she said.

The new Ralston Towers will house 224 subsidized units and 45 non-government subsidized apartments. The first floor includes a computer room, a dining hall, and a full laundry mat.

‘’Most of the units are single person suites so to speak, whether that’s a studio or bedroom. There’s a area for microwave, and I guess you could hook up a hot plate, fridge very studio esque, and then I think there’s, maybe some one bedroom units in there. There’s about 80 that will open next week on floors one through three,” Coogle said.

The grand opening of the Ralston Towers will take place August 30th with special guest like Congressman Sandford Bishop.

If you’re interested in applying for these apartments, be sure to call Ralston Towers.

