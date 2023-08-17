Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Section of Highway 29 in Lee Co. closed following multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

A multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, has left a section of Highway 29 closed.
A multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, has left a section of Highway 29 closed.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, has left a section of Highway 29 closed.

According to officials, the wreck occurred in the 5900 block of Highway 29 - resulting in roads to be closed near Lee Road 177 and Lee Road 390.

Officials say none of the students on the bus were injured in the accident. Both drivers of the vehicles and the aide from the school bus are at a local hospital getting treated for their injuries. They are all in stable condition.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we continue to gather information on the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman

Latest News

1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
One man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus
1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus
Tolerable humidity for most of the rest of the workweek.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Man faces death penalty after conviction in deadly Auburn officer shooting