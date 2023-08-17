Section of Highway 29 in Lee Co. closed following multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, has left a section of Highway 29 closed.

According to officials, the wreck occurred in the 5900 block of Highway 29 - resulting in roads to be closed near Lee Road 177 and Lee Road 390.

Officials say none of the students on the bus were injured in the accident. Both drivers of the vehicles and the aide from the school bus are at a local hospital getting treated for their injuries. They are all in stable condition.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

