Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

String of break-ins for beer at a Mexican restaurant finally caught on camera

According to employees at the restaurant, the man has broken into the business multiple times over the last few months.
By Carli Petrus and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Employees at a Mexican restaurant in Toledo, Ohio, said a man has been breaking into their outdoor patio and stealing beer and food out of a cooler a couple of nights a week.

Adonica Castro, a server at San Marcos Mexican restaurant, said the break-ins have actually been going on for months, and it was only recently that they were able to capture it on camera.

“I can’t believe somebody’s like really just coming in here and just jumping, and drinking, and whatever, eating all of our snacks that we bring in. And it’s constantly at that, it’s not like it was just one time,” Castro said.

She said the man jumps a locked fence and then breaks into a locked cooler behind the bar. Castro said that may not even be the craziest part.

“His parents keep calling up here complaining and threatening us and saying that he’s coming home drunk and mean to his mother and father, and we tell her like ‘Ma’am, your son is illegally doing this,’” she said.

Restaurant manager Oscar Gomez said he went to the police department on Wednesday to file a report. He says he wanted to wait until they had evidence of the incidents before reporting it.

“We made the report so, hopefully, we know the police are going to do their job,” Gomez said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
Columbus police, fire crews presence on Northside Industrial Blvd.
Man shocked by high voltage lines suffers from severe injuries in Columbus
Columbus Fire at Ulta Beauty
Columbus Fire working to clear smoke at Ulta Beauty
2 children killed in fatal .
Deadly crash in Russell County kills woman, injures another person
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman
Lee Co. remains identified as missing 28-year-old Columbus woman

Latest News

A multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, has left a section of Highway 29 closed.
Section of Highway 29 in Lee Co. closed following multi-vehicle crash involving school bus
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Bee company workers said they’ve captured nearly a dozen invasive hornets newly spotted in US
Online coffee company in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, clashes with Starbucks over their...
Coffee company in legal battle with Starbucks over siren trademark