Sunshine and tolerable humidity for the remainder of the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much drier air has settled into the Chattahoochee Valley leading to pleasant late nights and early mornings and tolerable heat for the rest of the workweek.

Lots of sun on this Thursday. Humidity is very much in check. Dry with highs between 88 and 92 degrees.

Feeling more like mid September than mid August out there today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly clear and pleasant overnight. We’ll have more start to the day with widespread 60s showing up early Friday.

Most of us wake up in the mid to upper 60s first thing Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The air begins to heat up Friday afternoon with highs in the low to even mid 90s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The heat builds even more over the weekend into much of next week. The mugginess will be on the rise, too, but it shouldn’t be nearly as oppressive as it was earlier this week and last.

The heat, an to an extent, the mugginess is back by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows eventually getting back into the lower 70s. Rain prospects are slim to none for the next several days so that could allow some of us to approach the century mark. Feels like temperatures will be in the lower 100s at times next week.

We aren't done with summer yet. It stays mainly dry through most of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.