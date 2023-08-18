Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother and father are frightened after they say a woman was stalking them via Facebook by using pictures of their children, claiming she was adopting them. The parents say it’s simply not true.

Fighting back tears, mother of two Teja Moore talked about the heart-wrenching moment she discovered someone was claiming her kids were up for adoption and that alledged lie was posted on Facebook.

“There’s a girl in Oklahoma who has been using my children that we have together of our children, claiming to be their adoptive mother,” said Moore.

Only, she says her four-year-old daughter and six-month-old son are not up for adoption, and the pictures on the social media post were stolen from her Facebook page.

Through Facebook Messenger, she made it clear to the woman claiming adoption that her kids are hers.

The mom of two did the natural thing and called the police about it, but it seemed as if nothing could be done. News Leader 9 attempted to call the accused woman through Facebook Messenger, but she did not respond.

Her name listed online is Jessica Sumlin. She also took things a step further, claiming the kids’ father and Moore’s husband had been tragically killed, and he’s proving he’s alive.

Moore says she hasn’t been able to sleep. Both she and her husband, Jay Moore, have made their social media pages private. They both say this is like a living nightmare and want to warn other parents to be careful what they post.

News Leader 9 also reached out to a family lawyer to see what the Moores’ can do but haven’t heard back. The family says the social media pages that Sumlin was posting from have now been removed, giving them a little bit of relief.

The Moores now hope to get legislation passed, making sure pictures of kids via social media are protected.

