Convicted sex offender arrested on several felony warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted child molester and sexual predator is behind bars in Muscogee County after an arrest for multiple felony warrants.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Darrell Collier was arrested for two counts of felony probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff’s office says his original conviction was for three counts of child molestation and three counts of sodomy. He also has a previous conviction for failure to register as a state sex offender.

Collier was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.