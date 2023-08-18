Dragonfly Trails showcase unveiling, dedication of Riverwalk mural

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dragonfly Trails, Inc., announced the unveiling and dedication of the Riverwalk mural.

The artwork is located on the retaining wall between Waveshaper Island and Woodruff Park.

The Spirit of the Chattahoochee mural spans the length of a city block and is the largest public art installation in Columbus.

On August 18, the city dedicated the mural to Chuck Hart. . The mural was painted by seven local artists: Raven Henderson, Vinh Huynh, Chris Johnson, Mike Jones, Harrison Mills, Joseph Melancon, and Samantha Yoo.

The seven artists worked on the mural over a span of four weeks.

The funding was made possible by The Chuck Hart Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, Inc.

“Mr. Hart loved spending time on the RiverWalk, people-watching and enjoying the river as it rolled by,” comments Community Foundation President and CEO Betsy Covington. “To him, the public space of the RiverWalk offered a chance to interact with new people every day, and he shared his grateful, upbeat spirit with those he came across. As someone who appreciated art and music, and was even an amateur artist himself, his family tells us that Mr. Hart would have loved ‘supervising’ the artists as they worked on this gorgeous mural. Family members describe him as a ‘hippy’ from the Woodstock Generation, who wanted to inspire everyone around him to feel the same joy the Lord gave him. Through the Hart Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation, this mural is his family’s way of sharing that joy with all of us here in this community. We’re already enjoying watching people fall in love with it.”

Dragonfly Trails Dragonfly Trails are Columbus, Georgia’s network of multi-use, greenway trails promoting outdoor recreation, transportation, and connectivity.

“When we think about public art what it can do for a community what you seeing behind me is a great example of that,” said Covington.

With 33 miles of existing, interconnected trails and 500,000+ annual trail users, the Dragonfly Trails are one of the largest, most popular trail networks in Georgia.

