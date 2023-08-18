Father of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy arrested; toddler remains missing

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The father of a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since late Wednesday night has been arrested.

The DeKalb County Police Department initially said the toddler was kidnapped in DeKalb County. Then at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they confirmed that a preliminary investigation revealed a kidnapping did not occur. Police stated, “The investigation is fluid and evolving.”

J’Asiah Mitchell was reported to the DeKalb County Police Department as last seen around 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday at Aspen Woods Apartments in Decatur. He was wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas and was believed to be traveling in a black sedan.

Mitchell’s aunt said he was taken from his dad’s apartment.

The boy’s father, identified as 23-year-old Artavious North, has since been arrested for false statements and false report of a crime.

DeKalb police say there was no armed robbery nor kidnapping near the Aspen Woods Apartments as originally reported by North.

The investigation has extended to East Point in Fulton County. Officers were on scene at the Elite at Lakeview apartments Thursday night, focusing their search on one particular apartment.

People who identified themselves as J’Asiah’s family said the police presence was related to the search for J’Asiah.

DeKalb County investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted, which advised Mitchell’s disappearance did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. The East Point Police Department is now leading the search to find J’Asiah.

“Our priority is locating J’Asiah safely while we continue to investigate the matter,” investigators said in a statement.

Police ask anyone who has seen J’Asiah to call 911 or the East Point Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.