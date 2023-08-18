Heat and humidity starts to build once again

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the short respite from summer. We are not done with summer heat and humidity by any means!

Mainly sunny on this Friday. Our mid 60s to near 70 degree temps this morning will turn into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Humidity still won’t be too much of a factor.

Mostly clear tonight. Temperatures after sunset will drop into the lower 80s. Dry for the first high school football games of the season.

We’ll wake up to lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s early Saturday, but it gets a little hotter each day thanks to sunshine, no significant rainfall and an expanding ridge of high pressure that’s strengthening to our west and heading this way. Our highs this weekend will be in the mid 90s; a few spots could reach the upper 90s. There’s a slight chance of rain Sunday mainly in our southern counties as a bit moisture may try to work in from the east. The bulk of it should stay to the south of the WTVM area.

That ridge of high pressure moves closer to us next week allowing the heat to build even more. Highs will at least be in the upper 90s. There is a very good possibility that we actually hit 100 degrees for the first time this year officially. A string of extremely hot and muggy days is coming. Feels like temperatures at this point will approach 105 by mid next week. Again, nothing significant in terms of rainfall is in sight for at least a week.

