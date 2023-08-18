Two dead following “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide” where the male shot kill the girl and then shot himself.

The female was found in a vehicle and the male was laying up against the tire of the vehicle according to Bryan.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations are on the scene along with Columbus Police Department and CSU Police.

