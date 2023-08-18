Business Break
Hot Weekend Ahead; Nearing Triple Digits Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Highs will be in the mid 90s over the weekend. Hotter and mostly dry.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving into the weekend, our forecast remains dry with the mugginess coming back a bit and temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. Get ready for the feels like temperatures to approach or exceed 100 degrees for the weekend, and that will be a common theme heading into next week. In fact, by next week, our high temperatures will be in the upper 90s through the entire week, with the hottest stretch of days likely coming Tuesday through Friday with potential for the triple digits on any of those days. The feels like temperatures will easily be more than 100 degrees, even though the mugginess won’t be quite as bad as it was earlier this week (but still more than it’s been the last couple of days). Don’t expect much in the way of any rain with the coverage at 0-10% on most days, meaning most of us will stay high and dry. The next best chances of rain will come by NEXT weekend, when it’s possible we will see temperatures cooling down a few degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

