How high schools are prepping for heat during football season

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Record hot temperatures aren’t letting up in the LaGrange area as high school football teams and cheerleaders are finding ways to keep the heat from beating them.

LaGrange cheerleading coach Mitzy Norton said that they are doing multiple things to keep her team cool.

‘’First and foremost, we have been telling our girls ‚you know, even prior to their arrival time drink water stay hydrated, and two just continuously prompting them to drink the water. We have these gadgets of course and many of our girls do, and we even have a fan that we plugged up over here” she said.

Secretary of the Columbus Football Officials, Y.N. Myers, said referees use a certain device to determine how many water breaks are needed throughout the game.

‘’Wet bulb instrument that measures the temperature and stated that lets us know the frequency to give water breaks,” he said. “Definitely give more breaks tonight because again it’s 90 plus degrees.’'

One fan, Robin Wyatt, who came to see her daughter cheer for the first game Aug. 18 brought multiple things to help her beat the heat.

‘’Drinking plenty of water. I brought me a umbrella to stay under, and my friend has been letting me borrow her fan. I’ve used it a little bit,” she said.

Myers said not only are they having to officiate the game, but they also have to pay attention to the players.

‘’You watch. You see how the guys are moving. You watch to see if he’s moving as fluid as he was at the beginning of the game, and just kind of keeping an eye on them,” he said.

If you plan on attending any high school football games this season during the hot heat you now have some tips.

Bring an umbrella, stay hydrated and keep a fan nearby.

