Nine month road closure to happen in Phenix City due to construction starting in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seale Road in Phenix City will be closed for nine months due to construction associated with the project to replace the bridge along Seale Road between 6th Place South and Industrial Drive crossing Cochgalechee Creek.

Construction will begin Tuesday, September 5, and a detour will be put in place to guide traffic around the construction.

A map of the detour is pictured below.

Seale Road Closure (Source: City of Phenix City)

Drivers should expect delays and adjust their travel times due to possible delays once construction begins.

