Auburn to honor 3 teams during 2023 football season

By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tigers will recognize three of its all-time great squads this upcoming season.

On the Plains this fall, Auburn’s all-time great football teams from the 1983, 1993 and 2013 seasons will be honored and recognized during the 2023 season.

The 1983 team will be recognized during the Georgia game, on September 30, the 1993 squad will be recognized during the Ole Miss game on October 21 and the recent championship squad from 2013 will be honored during the Alabama game in the Iron Bowl on November 25.

Tigers’ 1983 season consisted of sophomore running back Bo Jackson leading the way under third-year head coach Pat Dye. The season racked up an 11-1 record with a perfect 6-0 mark in the Southeastern Conference to be crowned SEC Champions.

Auburn’s first undefeated season for first-year head coach Terry Bowden was the beginning of an unreal 20-game winning streak in the 1993 season. The Tigers started the season unranked on not on a Championship radar, however that quickly changed as they catapulted into No. 4 in the polls. Sealing the season with a stellar performance win over No. 4 Florida, pushing Auburn into top 10 territory and ending with a comeback win over Alabama, in one of the most iconic plays from quarterback Patrick Nix to wide receiver Frank Sanders for the touchdown.

The 2013 team was filled with lots of unbridled luck for the Tigers. Led by first-year head coach Gus Malzahn it was categorized as one of the largest turnarounds in college football history, improving 3-9 record to 12-2 while winning an SEC Championship along the way. The Tigers set single-season records in rushing yards (4,596), rushing yards per game (328.3), rushing touchdowns (48), total offensive yards (7,018) and total offense per game (501.3) while finishing second to the 2010 National Championship team in points scored (553).

