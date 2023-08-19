Business Break
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 114; governor calls loss ‘unspeakable’

The head of Maui’s emergency management agency has resigned. (CNN, KHNL, KGMB, FB, GOV. JOSH GREEN, HAWAII EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. BRAN
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green sought to console a state reeling from the unimaginable loss in Lahaina, where the death toll from the ferocious wildfires now stands at 114, according to HawaiiNewsNow.

“This loss we have suffered is unspeakable and devastating. We will continue to mourn as we care for the survivors and begin to move forward together,” Green said during a televised speech Friday.

The governor added that approximately 470 search-and-rescue workers with assistance from 40 cadaver dogs continue to comb through the wreckage of hundreds of burned-out buildings in search of remains.

“We will rebuild Lahaina. It will take years of work and billions of dollars, but we are committed to this effort and together we will meet this challenge,” Green said.

Hawaii first lady Jaime Kanani Green also offered prepared remarks, struggling to hold back tears as she described the historic and cultural significance of Lahaina town.

“For generations, Lahaina’s beauty, culture and rich history drew artists, musicians and visitors from around the world. Tragically, it took less than a single day for us to lose Lahaina in the deadliest fire our country has seen in more than a century,” the first lady said.

The new death toll in Lahaina included three additional fatalities that were announced Friday.

With at least 1,000 people still unaccounted for, recovery teams in Lahaina are racing against time to cover as much ground as possible before heavy rains are slated to move in next week.

Among the hundreds of federal workers on the ground assisting in the wildfire response is a team of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents who face the daunting task of determining a cause and origin of the blaze.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will visit the fire-ravaged community on Monday as he continues to pledge an “all-of-government” response to the disaster and point to FEMA’s work to distribute aid.

On Friday, FEMA said it has so far approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households, including more than $2.3 million in initial rental assistance.

FEMA is urging evacuees to visit their one-stop-shop at UH Maui for disaster assistance and support.

