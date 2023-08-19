Lots of Sun and Heat in the Forecast this Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley won’t see much change to the weather as we start the weekend. This weekend will feature sunny skies and high temps in the mid-90s with a slight increase in mugginess. You don’t have to be worried about rain ruining any outdoor plans you may have this weekend as the Valley is expected to see very little in the way of rain over the next week. The big weather story heading into the next few days is going to be the heat. There’s an upper level high-pressure ridge that propagates east this week that will allow the heat to really build going into the work week. How hot are we talking? Well, the Valley is expected to have its first 100-degree day of 2023 this upcoming week. Feels like temperatures will be well above the 100-degree mark as well. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 for the latest updates on the incoming stretch of HOT days.

