Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 7,500 children’s beds have been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products are manufactured by Ohio-based company Bell Station Interiors and were sold between February 2018 and September 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the manufacturer is unable to offer a remedy to consumers and they advise that consumers dispose of the beds as it is a federal violation to resell or donate the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media
Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
Game on Thursday, August 17 2023
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups
Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk
Muscogee County Deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Darrell Collier
Convicted sex offender arrested on several felony warrants in Columbus
Convicted sex offender arrested on several felony warrants in Columbus