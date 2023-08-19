New children’s hospital facility set to open Fall 2024 in Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A children’s hospital is rare in the tri-cities, but soon, the new Bill and Olivia Amos Facility will open in Columbus.

In the upcoming months, what used to be the Doctors Hospital will transform and become the new home for pediatric patients. The hospital will have 30 inpatient rooms, a pediatric intensive care unit and an immediate care unit, to name a few.

That dream became a reality with renovations already underway. Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham says through COVID, they realized the importance of having a freestanding children’s hospital right in Columbus.

The Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital will serve Columbus and surrounding areas, saving parents a trip to Atlanta or Alabama. The project was made possible through a generous donation from Bettye and Cecil Cheves. The Cheveses say the hospital’s purpose is two-fold – care for patients and their families.

They say this vision derived from Olivia and Bill Amos’ huge passion for children and their love for the community.

The five-floor children’s hospital is set to open in the fall of 2024. If you have a passion for children, you can help contribute by visiting the Piedmont Hospital website.

