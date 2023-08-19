Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New children’s hospital facility set to open Fall 2024 in Fountain City

(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A children’s hospital is rare in the tri-cities, but soon, the new Bill and Olivia Amos Facility will open in Columbus.

In the upcoming months, what used to be the Doctors Hospital will transform and become the new home for pediatric patients. The hospital will have 30 inpatient rooms, a pediatric intensive care unit and an immediate care unit, to name a few.

That dream became a reality with renovations already underway. Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham says through COVID, they realized the importance of having a freestanding children’s hospital right in Columbus.

The Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital will serve Columbus and surrounding areas, saving parents a trip to Atlanta or Alabama. The project was made possible through a generous donation from Bettye and Cecil Cheves. The Cheveses say the hospital’s purpose is two-fold – care for patients and their families.

They say this vision derived from Olivia and Bill Amos’ huge passion for children and their love for the community.

The five-floor children’s hospital is set to open in the fall of 2024. If you have a passion for children, you can help contribute by visiting the Piedmont Hospital website.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
1 man dead after overnight homicide in Russell County
16-year-old arrested on murder charges after man killed at Dollar General in Hurtsboro
Former Columbus football star faces life for ghost gun, drug charges
1 person dead following homicide on King Street in Columbus
1 person dead following shooting on King Street in Columbus
Muscogee County deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk
Muscogee County Deputy helps save woman and two-month-old at Columbus Riverwalk

Latest News

Four Houston, Texas, residents pleaded guilty to federal charges for stealing cash and damaging...
Four Texas men plead guilty to stealing cash, damaging ATMs in three states
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turns 96
Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media