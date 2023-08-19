Sunny, Hot, and Humid Conditions Across the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The drier weather pattern that the Valley has seen will continue this Sunday and into next week, therefore any outdoor activities you may have planned for Sunday shouldn’t be interrupted by rain. Mostly sunny conditions will be sticking across the valley through Wednesday, thanks to an upper-level ridge that will help to subdue rain chances and increase temperatures. While rain may be absent, high temperatures will be quite hot. Mostly clear conditions Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights, with low temperatures in the mid-70s. On Sunday and Monday, the high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-90s, but beginning Tuesday the high temperature is expected to be 100 degrees. Mugginess will begin to return to the Valley on Sunday which will help those “feels-like” temperatures range from 100-108 degrees through Friday. If you’re outdoors over the next week, remember to hydrate and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Feels-Like Temperatures through Friday (WTVM Weather)

