Another Day of Heat and Humidity for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a nice pleasant start to the day across the Valley with temperatures this morning in the low to mid-70s. Today will look and feel very similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine and highs warming up to the mid to upper 90s. Monday will be much of the same in terms of sky cover and the heat, but moist air continues to gather in the Valley bringing feels like temperatures tomorrow into the low 100s. The Valley is forecasted to have its first 100-degree day of 2023 on Tuesday and these hot conditions are expected to last into Friday. This is all due to the upper-level high-pressure ridge that is currently propagating east that’s creating a heat dome over the Southeast. Feels like temperatures will be well above the 100-degree mark as well. Not much to mention when it comes to rain as the high-pressure ridge is really limiting any kind of rain coverage in the coming days. The next best chance of rain is looking to be next weekend. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 for the latest updates on the incoming stretch of HOT days.

