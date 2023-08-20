Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects on fraudulent use of a credit/debit charges.

According to officials, Jeremy Akil Beasley, 28, and Jamelah Rakhia Williams, 21, were arrested and both charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Officials say the arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report fraudulent card activity on Aug. 4, 2023. A victim reported that an unknown suspect obtained multiple credit/debit cards and used the cards to make unauthorized purchases at businesses located in the Auburn area.

Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams were developed as suspects and after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for both. Beasley and Williams were located and arrested in obedience to the warrants on August 16.

Both Beasley and Williams were transported to the Lee County Jail, and both were held on a $3,000 bond.

