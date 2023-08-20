Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges

APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects on fraudulent use of a credit/debit charges.

According to officials, Jeremy Akil Beasley, 28, and Jamelah Rakhia Williams, 21, were arrested and both charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Officials say the arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report fraudulent card activity on Aug. 4, 2023. A victim reported that an unknown suspect obtained multiple credit/debit cards and used the cards to make unauthorized purchases at businesses located in the Auburn area.

Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams were developed as suspects and after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for both. Beasley and Williams were located and arrested in obedience to the warrants on August 16.

Both Beasley and Williams were transported to the Lee County Jail, and both were held on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
Game on Thursday, August 17 2023
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups
Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media
Nine month road closure to happen in Phenix City due to construction starting in Sept.
Darrell Collier
Convicted sex offender arrested on several felony warrants in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika hosts ‘Burgers for Bubba’ in honor of fallen firefighter medic
Opelika hosts ‘Burgers for Bubba’ in honor of fallen firefighter medic
Jordan Hare Stadium
Auburn to honor 3 former teams during 2023 football season
Darrell Collier
Convicted sex offender arrested on several felony warrants in Columbus
Convicted sex offender arrested on several felony warrants in Columbus