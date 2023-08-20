Hot Temperatures and Low Rain Coverage This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory covering all of our Alabama counties and most of our Georgia counties on Monday. What to expect on Monday are temperatures in the upper-90s and “feels-like” temperatures reaching 105+ degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued on Monday by the National Weather Service (WTVM Weather)

High temperatures beginning on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper-90s and in some places across the Chattahoochee Valley reaching the 100-degree mark. The 100-degree temperatures are expected to remain in the area until Saturday, with heat index values ranging from 101-107 degrees. The reason for these very hot temperatures is due to an upper-level ridge that will be over the Midwest through the middle part of the week. This ridge of high pressure will allow for hot temperatures and drier conditions to remain across the Valley. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the region Monday through Wednesday, with the next best chance of rain coverage being next weekend. Overall, it is going to be a hot, humid, and sunny week across the Valley.

