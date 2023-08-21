Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After being closed more than twenty years, Columbus Parks and Recreation hosted the reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 19 for the public’s use.

“I feel so enthused. Waking up this morning, you know, you kinda like okay. I’m here at seven o’clock trying to get everything out and ready,” the director for the center, James King said.

To celebrate the reopening, the doors were open for the community to experience some of the fun activities the center offers while volunteers passed out popcorn, hot dogs, and other items.

“My favorite activities were teaching people how to Hula Hoop and showing off my hula hooping skills,” said 10-year-old attendee Triniti Oliver.

Andrew Hendley a parent who lives near the recreation brought his son and family to the event, and he said it was great to see everything come together.

“My little guy loved the hot dogs. He got his first chance to try popcorn today as well,” Hendley said.

Many who attended are looking forward to coming back.

“I was thinking of one day, I would come here and play with other kids,” said 7-year-old Logan Campbell.

The Tillis Recreation Center will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Programs such as basketball, baseball and softball, and in the inside, activities such as arts, air hockey and ping pong will be offered, all with the purpose of giving residents but mainly the youth a place to go and something to do while providing them with guidance.

The same things a long-time resident of Columbus, Wayne Sanders, received when he visited the center to play basketball at the center in the 70s.

“You ain’t worry about nothing on the outside you just come here to have some fun,” said Sanders. “The first lady that rented the gym , she was like a mother to us.”

He believes the reopening of the center, will help prevent kids from getting in trouble and to dream for the future.

“It’s positive for Columbus. It’s positive for the kids,” he said,.

