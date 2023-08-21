Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Parks and Rec hosts reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on 13th Ave.

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After being closed more than twenty years, Columbus Parks and Recreation hosted the reopening of Tillis Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 19 for the public’s use.

“I feel so enthused. Waking up this morning, you know, you kinda like okay. I’m here at seven o’clock trying to get everything out and ready,” the director for the center, James King said.

To celebrate the reopening, the doors were open for the community to experience some of the fun activities the center offers while volunteers passed out popcorn, hot dogs, and other items.

“My favorite activities were teaching people how to Hula Hoop and showing off my hula hooping skills,” said 10-year-old attendee Triniti Oliver.

Andrew Hendley a parent who lives near the recreation brought his son and family to the event, and he said it was great to see everything come together.

“My little guy loved the hot dogs. He got his first chance to try popcorn today as well,” Hendley said.

Many who attended are looking forward to coming back.

“I was thinking of one day, I would come here and play with other kids,” said 7-year-old Logan Campbell.

The Tillis Recreation Center will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Programs such as basketball, baseball and softball, and in the inside, activities such as arts, air hockey and ping pong will be offered, all with the purpose of giving residents but mainly the youth a place to go and something to do while providing them with guidance.

The same things a long-time resident of Columbus, Wayne Sanders, received when he visited the center to play basketball at the center in the 70s.

“You ain’t worry about nothing on the outside you just come here to have some fun,” said Sanders. “The first lady that rented the gym , she was like a mother to us.”

He believes the reopening of the center, will help prevent kids from getting in trouble and to dream for the future.

“It’s positive for Columbus. It’s positive for the kids,” he said,.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
Game on Thursday, August 17 2023
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media

Latest News

Opelika hosts ‘Burgers for Bubba’ in honor of fallen firefighter medic
Opelika hosts ‘Burgers for Bubba’ in honor of fallen firefighter medic
New children’s hospital facility set to open Fall 2024 in Fountain City
New children’s hospital facility set to open Fall 2024 in Fountain City
Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media
New mural coming to the Columbus Riverwalk
Dragonfly Trails showcase unveiling, dedication of Riverwalk mural