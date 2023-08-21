Heating up as rain stays away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Near record heat is coming our way as we go through the workweek. Forecast highs will be near or even reach the century mark!

Mostly sunny and heating up on this Monday. Highs mostly between 94 and 97 degrees with a peak heat index, or feels like temperature, of 100 to 105 degrees.

For Monday, the core of the heat stays just west. But it's coming. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows mostly in the mid to upper 70s early Tuesday.

Our hottest temperatures are expected mid-week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be some of our hottest temperatures so far this year. We’ve hit 98 degrees in Columbus three times this year, but we could easily hit 100 degrees at least a couple of those days. With the humidity, it will feel like 105+ during the hottest part of the afternoon. Make sure you take frequent breaks if you’re outside for prolonged periods of time and wear light colored and loose-fitted clothing. A strong ridge of high pressure centered over the middle of the country will be responsible for the very hot, dry weather.

Our hottest temps so far this year are on the way. Near record heat is in the forecast Tuesday - Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There are some signs that the eastern side of the ridge weakens by the weekend. That should allow heat levels to come down some as the chances of rain and storms starts to return. We’ll keep an eye on these trends.

Perhaps by the weekend, the heat starts to show signs of easing a bit as the chance of rain and storms starts to go up. (Source: WTVM Weather)

