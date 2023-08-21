HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: August 24-26 matchups across Alabama and Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The ASHAA enters the action this week following the first week of play across much of Georgia and the AISA.

Two teams from Alabama will head to Montgomery to play in two featured matchups of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic. First, Beauregard will play Selma on Thursday night. Then, Opelika will face Thompson on Friday night.

WTVM will broadcast the inaugural Stateline Showdown on Friday night. The 2023 edition will feature Glenwood on the road against Brookstone. The pregame show begins at 7:30PM ET. Kickoff is set for 7:45PM ET.

This week also features a pair of Saturday games at LaFayette High School. Lanett will first play Notasulga before LaFayette kicks off against Loachapoka.

VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Plays from Carver, Lee-Scott Academy and Manchester are all nominees for Play of the Week. You can vote daily until Thursday afternoon for your favorite play. The winner will be announced on WTVM News at 6PM on Thursday.

VOTE NOW: @CarverTigersODH , @LeeScottAcademy & @MHSBlueDevils21 are your nominees for the first Play of the Week of 2023! Follow the link to lock in your vote daily until Thursday afternoon >> https://t.co/21WXTTgmWO pic.twitter.com/TpZc6c13uz — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) August 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.