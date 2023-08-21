Hot Temperatures Across the Valley this Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of our Alabama counties and most of our Georgia counties on Tuesday until 10 PM EDT. What we can expect are temperatures in the upper-90s and some places reaching 100 degrees with heat indices between 105-108 degrees.

Heat Advisory issued for Tuesday (WTVM Weather)

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be slightly warmer than on Tuesday, with the forecasted high temperature of 101 degrees. High temperatures in the upper-90s to 100 degrees are expected to remain across the Valley until Saturday.

Record high temperatures for 8/22 - 8/25 (WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage Tuesday through Friday is expected to be low due to an upper-level high pressure sitting across the Midwest helping to maintain the drier weather pattern; mostly sunny conditions expected through Friday. Rain coverage begins to increase on Saturday as the upper-level high moves back towards the southwest. To stay up to date on the latest heat alerts posted for your area, you can download the free WTVM Weather app.

