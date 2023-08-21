Jury selection begins for 2020 Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday, Aug. 21 Jury Selection Process: The murder trial involving two men, Jessie Lee Harper and Ty’Shaun Sylvester, accused of robbing, shooting and killing 20-year old Quincy Atkins, is underway.

Attorneys on both sides of the case questioned 70 potential jurors.

Atkins was killed in a shooting on April 2020. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Cusseta Road.

Investigators said it all started with a Facebook transaction where a gun was being sold off of Cusseta Road.

According to previous court proceedings, investigators said Atkins was in the car with two others when they went to purchase this firearm, and that’s when Harper and Sylvester allegedly robbed him at gun point ordering two others out of the vehicle and shooting Atkins multiple times.

Atkins was able to drive away, but he died leaving that scene.

According to the attorneys, they believe this trial is expected to last the entire week.

