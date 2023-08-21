Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Jury selection begins for 2020 Columbus murder trial

(MGN)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday, Aug. 21 Jury Selection Process: The murder trial involving two men, Jessie Lee Harper and Ty’Shaun Sylvester, accused of robbing, shooting and killing 20-year old Quincy Atkins, is underway.

Attorneys on both sides of the case questioned 70 potential jurors.

Atkins was killed in a shooting on April 2020. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Cusseta Road.

Investigators said it all started with a Facebook transaction where a gun was being sold off of Cusseta Road.

According to previous court proceedings, investigators said Atkins was in the car with two others when they went to purchase this firearm, and that’s when Harper and Sylvester allegedly robbed him at gun point ordering two others out of the vehicle and shooting Atkins multiple times.

Atkins was able to drive away, but he died leaving that scene.

According to the attorneys, they believe this trial is expected to last the entire week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Columbus State University
Two people ID’d in “apparent homicide, suicide” at Columbus State University
APD suspects Jeremy Akil Beasley and Jamelah Rakhia Williams
Auburn Police arrest two suspects on fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges
Game on Thursday, August 17 2023
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from Alabama and Georgia matchups
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Columbus couple warns parents about protecting children’s photos via social media

Latest News

Interview: Dr. Udo Erasmus speaks about the Food Pyramid, carbs, and a healthy diet
Interview: Andrew Hendel talks about Marshmallow dating app and safety when using online dating apps
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on Super Speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders