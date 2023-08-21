Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on super speeders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Super Speeders on Columbus highways and roads have been a problem for a while, but law enforcement is working hard to crack down on the dangerous drivers.

Officials said if you’re pulled over, you are going to get a ticket, and depending how fast you’re going and where you are, you could even end up in jail.

Deputy Grayson Dutton is a part of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Motor Squad. He said they’re noticing more people hitting unsafe speeds on the road.

“On 185, 15 over it’s a Super Speeder automatically so 85, and you’ll catch it out there almost everyday,” Dutton said.

On two-lane roads a Super Speeder is someone going 25mph over the posted speed limit according to Dutton. This is another trend in the wrong direction deputies are seeing from drivers lately.

“Pretty much since school started last week, we’ve been going out. I think combined, the police department and us have easily written over three or 400 tickets just in the school zones alone,” Dutton said.

Those tickets don’t come cheap according to Georgia’s Department of Driver Services. A Super Speeder ticket is going to run you $200, and if you don’t pay it, your license can get suspended.

However, depending on where you are when you’re caught speeding, a ticket might be the least of your worries.

“School zones, residential areas, stuff like that. If you do double the speed limit, you’re more than likely going to find yourself going to jail,” Dutton said.

He also said that there’s no excuse for putting other people’s lives in danger.

Dutton said they try and give drivers a break. A general rule of thumb is they won’t pull you over unless you’re going 11 over the speed limit, but the bottom line for drivers is to slow it down.

