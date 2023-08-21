SafeHouse Ministries to open doors due to extreme hot weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries will be open Tuesday Aug. 22 until Saturday Aug. 26 for people needing shelter from the extreme heat.

Their doors will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and they are located in Rose Hill Methodist Church at 2101 Hamilton Road.

Everyone will be welcomed to come and no questions will be asked.

