SafeHouse Ministries to open doors due to extreme hot weather(Source: SafeHouse Ministries)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries will be open Tuesday Aug. 22 until Saturday Aug. 26 for people needing shelter from the extreme heat.

Their doors will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and they are located in Rose Hill Methodist Church at 2101 Hamilton Road.

Everyone will be welcomed to come and no questions will be asked.

For more information about SafeHouse click here.

