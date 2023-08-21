Business Break
Senior Citizen’s Appreciation Day event to be held on Aug. 21

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - District 4 Councilwoman Toyia Tucker is hosting a Senior Citizen’s Appreciation Day event Aug. 21 to recognize and honor senior citizens in Columbus.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Winston Recreation Center located at 5025 Steam Mill Road.

There will be a DJ at the event, line dancing, free prizes, and food.

There will also be vendors present with resources that senior citizens may need and can learn about.

Councilwoman Toyia Tucker talked to News Leader 9 about the event and the purpose for doing it.

The full interview is posted above.

